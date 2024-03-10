36 superb photos of Sunderland fans as loyal away end suffer sixth straight loss against Southampton in front of 30,869 - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 4-2 by Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 9th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 07:18 GMT

The Black Cats fell two goals down in the first half after Stuart Armstrong’s opener and an Adam Armstrong penalty. Sunderland managed to draw level after the interval, though, after goals from Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham during a nine-minute spell.

Yet Southampton took the points after substitute Joe Rothwell scored twice from close range. Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of Ian Horrocks:

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

