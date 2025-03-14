Where are they now? Sunderland's Papa John's Trophy winning squad from four years ago

Sunderland lifted the Papa John’s Trophy on March 14th 2021.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been four years since Sunderland broke their long-running Wembley hoodoo to beat Tranmere Rovers and lift the Papa John’s Trophy.

Managed by Lee Johnson at the time, the Black Cats played out a fairly comfortable 1-0 victory in an empty stadium due to Covid restrictions, with Lynden Gooch scoring the decisive goal for his boyhood club. In the period since, Sunderland have come a long, long way, and with that in mind, it’s perhaps worth asking where Johnson’s starting XI and substitutes from that day are now. Check out the full squad below...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Burge

Burge left Sunderland to join Northampton Town in 2022, and he has been there ever since. The 32-year-old is still the Cobblers’ first choice, for the most part, and has made 20 appearances in League One so far this season.

Max Power

The versatile talent has enjoyed a journeyed career since he parted company with Sunderland. A stint with Wigan Athletic was followed by a season in Saudi Arabia, and now, at the age of 31, he plies his trade in Denmark with Aarhus GF.

Tom Flanagan

Flanagan left Shrewsbury Town for Colchester United last summer, and has quickly established himself as the U’s captain. He has 31 League Two outings to his name so far this term.

Luke O’Nien

Mr. Sunderland is, of course, still on the books at the Stadium of Light, and recently made his 300th appearance in red and white. O’Nien is undoubtedly on his way to becoming a modern club legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum McFadzean

The full-back never truly found his stride at Sunderland, and at the time of writing he is currently a free agent after having been released by Wrexham in July of last year.

Josh Scowen

Scowen left Sunderland to join Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer in 2021, and he is still at Adams Park. The midfielder now works under former Black Cats coach Mike Dodds.

Grant Leadbitter

Winning the Papa John’s Trophy ended up being one last hurrah for Leadbitter’s career, with the veteran midfielder hanging up his boots at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. The 39-year-old now works as a first team coach with Middlesbrough.

Chris Maguire

The King, as he was affectionately known on Wearside, is still lacing up his boots at the grand old age of 36, and has been on the books at non-league Eastleigh since 2023. So far this season he has six goals in 33 National League outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiden McGeady

Another mercurial talent from Sunderland’s spell in the wilderness of the third tier, McGeady announced his retirement from the professional game late last year. His final club was Ayr United.

Lynden Gooch

The much-loved American is still playing in the Championship, and has made 14 league appearances for Stoke City so far this season. Always receives a warm welcome from the home faithful when he returns to Wearside.

Charlie Wyke

After suffering a heart attack in training during his time at Wigan Athletic in 2021, Wyke - now fitted with a defibrillator - has played his way back to fitness, and is currently on the books at Carlisle United. He has hit two goals in 13 League Two outings this term.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remi Matthews

Matthews is currently part of Premier League outfit Crystal Palace’s dressing room, although he is very much a third choice option, and rarely makes match day squads at Selhurst Park.

Conor McLaughlin

The defender bowed out of the professional game at a relatively young age, hanging up his boots in 2022, a couple of months shy of his 31st birthday. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is now a European Regional Emerging Talent Scouting Manager for the City Football Group.

Ollie Younger

Younger only ever made nine senior appearances for Sunderland, and following a stint with Doncaster Rovers, is currently without a club.

Benji Kimpioka

The former Swedish youth international has carved out a decent career for himself since leaving Sunderland. Now 25, he is currently on the books at St. Johnstone, but has also played football in his home country and Switzerland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Neil

Neil has, by any metric, done pretty well for himself, you would have to say. The midfielder is now Sunderland’s captain, and is repeatedly linked with the Premier League. Whether it is with the Black Cats or a high-profile suitor, you suspect he will end up there one way or another sooner rather than later.

Jack Diamond

After a number of loan spells, Diamond left Sunderland on a permanent basis to sign for Stockport County last summer. He has two goals in 25 League One matches so far this term.

Ross Stewart

Sunderland fans were largely gutted when Stewart left the Stadium of Light to join Southampton in 2023, but he has been plagued by injuries ever since, and so far he has just nine Saints appearances to his name. He is also still yet to score a goal on the south coast.