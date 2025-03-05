Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is set to return to the dugout

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has claimed that he “can’t wait to get started” after being appointed as interim head coach of Belgian outfit Lommel SK.

The 43-year-old has been out of management since leaving Fleetwood Town last season, but has previously confirmed that he has been working alongside Manchester City and their associated City Group in a coaching role. The City Group own clubs across the world, such as New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos, and Girona. They have owned Lommel, who play in the Belgian second tier, since 2020.

At the time of writing, Lommel currently sit 13th in the table, and have been under the guidance of caretaker coach Ryan Garry since parting company with ex-Sunderland defender Steve Bould in January. The Englishman cited “personal reasons” behind his decision to walk away from his role.

What has ex-Sunderland boss Lee Johnson said about his new role?

In a statement delivered to Lommel’s official website, Johnson said: "I am extremely happy to become interim head coach of this club and can't wait to get started. This is a talented group of players and together with our technical staff I want to improve our performances as individuals and as a team."

What has been said about Lee Johnson’s appointment at Lommel?

Speaking about Johnson’s arrival in Belgium, Lommel’s sporting director, James McCarron, said: "Lee has had a long career in both England and Scotland. He has worked at major clubs and knows the ropes. We are convinced that a coach of his calibre is exactly what we need now.

"We are very grateful to Ryan Garry for temporarily taking on the responsibility as interim head coach and are happy that he is returning to his role as assistant coach. We would also like to thank Kristof Van Hout for his dedication and passion in the role of assistant coach. Kristof will continue as assistant coach of the first team."

What has Lee Johnson said about his exit from Sunderland?

In a recent interview, Johnson admitted that he was disappointed by his exit from the Stadium of Light in 2022. He said: “I was gutted when that ended, you know, I felt it was doing well. I think [Sunderland were] third in the league when I got sacked and [had] won their first cup [the Papa John’s Trophy] for 50 years at Wembley. I had the best win ratio since 1897. We'd built an amazing squad and team, and window to window, we were getting better.

“But obviously big clubs, big demand, big pressure and I think that's the privilege - that's how it feels. I never once felt like I couldn't cope, didn't want to handle it. I loved every minute of it. But I think the media scrutiny is the bit that probably is the most difficult to manage.”