Former Sunderland boss set for management return in interesting new role abroad

Lee Johnson could be set to take a new role within Manchester City’s network of clubs

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson could be set to return to management as part of the City Group network of clubs.

Johnson has been out of management since a brief spell at Fleetwood Town last season, but according to Football Insider is in pole position to take over the vacancy at Belgian club Lommel SK. Johnson recent confirmed his desire to return to management an has links with the City Group.

As well as Manchester City, the City Group own clubs across the world such as New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos and Girona. They have owned Lommel SK, who play in the Belgian second tier, since 2020. Lommel currently sit 13th in the Challenger Pro League, the second tier of Belgian football.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the summer, Johnson revealed that he had spent time int he summer coaching players on the fringes of Manchester City's squad - many of whom them went out on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson on his previous links to the City Group

"It was a brilliant gig, I really enjoyed it," Johnson said.

"It was players like [Liam] Delap but not just Manchester City players, it was player from right across the [City] group. You had Koki Saito for example, who has gone on loan to QPR. It was an eclectic mix of high-quality talent, and coaching on the pitch next to Pep which is always good. I enjoyed it but it was only ever a short-term gig. It's not an easy position for them as they don't know what their future is. I worked with Callum Doyle, for example, who was there for a couple of weeks before he went to have a look around Norwich. He comes back for a week, has a look at a couple of other clubs, then he ended going on the first-team tour. Your job is to try and keep things consistent, keep them from getting injured while preparing them for the rigours of pre-season and the season. And keep their mental state positive, enthusiastic for the season ahead."

That connection looks as if it could lead to a return to management, and Johnson's first spell abroad.