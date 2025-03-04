Sunderland striker Ahmed Abdullahi has not yet been able to make his debut for the club

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahmed Abdullahi was again absent from Sunderland's U21 side on Monday as he continues his recovery from a long-term groin injury.

Abdullahi underwent surgery shortly after his deadline-day arrival from Gent last summer, with Sunderland hoping that approach would correct the issue for good. Despite some encouraging recent signs, including a hat-trick in an U21s win over Wolves, Abdullahi has again been absent in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed last Thursday that Abdullahi was still experiencing some discomfort in his groin and while the issue is not significant, his first-team debut does not appear to be imminent.

Jenson Seelt did complete 70 minutes in the 2-1 defeat to West Brom, a game in which talented young striker Trey Ogunsuyi continued his excellent recent form with another goal. Midfielder Milan Aleksic also boosted his match fitness by playing the full game, and it was his corner from which Ogunsuyi scored.

Jewison Bennette was not included in the squad, with the Black Cats currently in talks with Ukrainian side LZN Cherkasy about a possible move.

"With Ahmed, he is still struggling with his previous injury so it is not yet fully solved. It is not a bad issue at this stage but he is not available," Le Bris said last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jenson is much closer than before, for sure. He still needs game time because after so long out, he needs time to recover his level. His body changed during his time out, he's more mature and powerful now. He just needs game time. His performances in training are really good.

"Yes [Jewison is in talks to leave], but I don't know exactly what stage the deal is at. He needs to play."

Sunderland U21s boss Graeme Murty delivers verdict on West Brom defeat

U21s boss Graeme Murty said he was disappointed with his team's display at West Brom and called for improvement when the young Black Cats return to action against Burnley next week.

"We lacked composure in key moments, and the standard of play wasn’t where it needs to be," Murty said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you don’t manage the game properly, don’t track runners, and switch off at crucial times, you get punished—that’s exactly what happened. We have to demand more from ourselves, plain and simple. Effort alone isn’t enough—you have to be smart, disciplined, and consistent. Too many didn’t reach the required standard.

"Football moves quickly, and we need to go into next week's fixture against Burnley ready to right those wrongs."