The Brighton striker spent time at Sunderland in between stints at Manchester United and Arsenal

Ex-Sunderland loanee Danny Welbeck has detailed an amusing incident while playing for the club against Liverpool.

Welbeck, now 34, enjoyed a loan stint with Sunderland earlier in his career. He scored six goals in 26 Premier League outings for the Black Cats during the 2010-11 campaign after sealing a temporary switch from parent club Manchester United.

The move saw Welbeck come up against Manchester United’s rivals, Liverpool, while playing for Sunderland, particularly club legend Steven Gerrard. Speaking to Sky Sports recently, the now Brighton attacker detailed a nasty incident between the pair.

Welbeck said: “Stevie G, I don’t know if he remembers this. I was on loan at Sunderland, and we went to Anfield one weekend, and he gave me an elbow right across my head. Lee Cattermole went over and was like, ‘What’s that all about?’ and Gerrard said, ‘Leave it, he’s a Manc.’

Welbeck continued regarding the incident between the pair: “I’m not putting him in my team after that, I’ll go for Frank Lampard… it was all banter after that, though, and Stevie was great with me when I came into the England squad.”

Then-Sunderland manager Steve Bruce said of the incident: "If it was Lee he would have been sent off. You saw it, you can write it. It is a strange one to give a yellow card for that."

Danny Welbeck’s Sunderland connection remains strong

In the aftermath of their win against Newcastle last weekend, Brighton posted a video to social media of their squad jubilantly making their way back down the tunnel at St. James’ Park following the final whistle. Towards the end of the clip, match-winner Welbeck is shown smiling at the camera, before stating: "Someone giving me stick there. Doesn't know I'm a Mackem at heart.”

Speaking to Match of the Day after the game, Welbeck said: "It is nice to come here to St James' Park, such a special atmosphere. The fans made it an amazing atmosphere - great to get the winner, again. I feel like we played well. "We know when we come up against Newcastle that it's going to be an intense game. They have some dangerous players with some great ability, and we have to match that, and we did that today and come out on top.

"When you're on the bench you have to analyse the game and see where you can make a difference and today that's what we did. You see Joao Pedro at the end struggling to run. He gave so much and I believe that's what gave us the winner."

The Seagulls came from behind at St. James’ Park to force the cup tie into an additional 30 minutes before the experienced striker popped up in the closing stages to deftly net a winner in a 2-1 victory.

Newcastle’s miserable afternoon was compounded further by the sending off of star winger Anthony Gordon, who will now miss this month’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, and the absence of impressive full-back Lewis Hall, who is also a doubt for the trip to Wembley after succumbing to an ankle injury.

Welbeck and his teammates wasted little time in revelling in a hard-fought triumph on Tyneside, which sets up a quarter-final clash against either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town, depending on who comes out on top in Monday evening’s final round of 16 tie.