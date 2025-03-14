Sunderland duo receive first U21 international call-ups ahead of March break

Dennis Cirkin and Eliezer Mayenda have both been rewarded for their fine form

Sunderland duo Dennis Cirkin and Eliezer Mayenda have both received their first U21 international call-ups for England and Spain respectively.

The pair have impressed for the Black Cats this season, with Cirkin having racked up three goals and two assists across 33 Championship outings, while Mayenda has managed seven goals and five assists in 29 league appearances thus far.

And on Friday, it was confirmed that both players will now travel to link up with the U21 camps of their respective countries over the coming days. For Mayenda, that will mean preparations for clashes against the Czech Republic and Germany, while Cirkin will be part of an England contingent who will face France and Portugal.

Alongside Cirkin, Jobe Bellingham has also been included in Lee Carsley’s squad after having impressed during his previous involvement with the Young Lions late last year. Further afield, Chris Rigg has been called up for England U19s, while loanee goalkeeper Matty Young, who is currently out on loan at Salford City, has been called up for the Elite League squad - formerly the U20s.

There is also good news for Chris Mepham, who will be looking to build on his tally of 47 Wales caps in matches against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia; Trai Hume, who has been included in Northern Ireland’s squad; and Nectar Triantis, who has earned his first ever senior call-up for Australia following his impressive loan stint with Hibernian.

What has Eliezer Mayenda said about international football in the past?

Born in Spain and having moved to France at the age of eight, Mayenda is eligible to play for both countries, but explained in a recent interview with AS that he has always had his heart set on representing the current European champions.

Reflecting on his time with previous club FC Sochaux, he said: “I spoke clearly with the director of the Sochaux youth academy. I told him that I had a special feeling for France, but that I was born in Spain and that I felt something special that couldn’t be explained in words.

Mayenda also added that he was aiming to win a call-up from Spain U21 manager Santi Denia for this month’s international break - as he now has. He continued: “People say I’m in good form, and I could be called up to the under-21s... I know this is football, and all I have to do is work and do well with the team; that’s the only way I can go. I think I have a chance.”

What has Dennis Cirkin said about his international future?

Like Mayenda, Cirkin is also eligible to play for more than one nation, and could represent either Republic of Ireland or Latvia instead of England if he chose to. When asked about his preference back in November, he coyly responded: “I've got a few nationalities.

“But I think at the moment, especially because of last season, where I was basically injured for the whole season, that's just my main focus in staying fit, being consistent, making that spot mine and thriving at club level first before I start to look into any pathways but for sure, I'm always thinking about it.”