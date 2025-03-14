Sunderland have been repeatedly linked with Marcus Edwards in recent times

Sunderland may be scuppered in their efforts to rekindle their previous interest in Marcus Edwards this summer, with the winger expected to stay at Burnley beyond the end of his current loan deal, according to reports.

The Black Cats were heavily linked with a swoop for the Sporting CP talent during the January transfer window, but were ultimately pipped to his signature by their promotion rivals. Since then, the 26-year-old has shown his quality for Scott Parker’s side, scoring one goal and assisting one more across his first six outings at Turf Moor.

And in the weeks since the winter window closed, it has been suggested that given the temporary nature of his agreement with Burnley, Sunderland could look to revive their pursuit of Edwards come the end of the season.

Now, however, according to an update from Portugal, Regis Le Bris’ men could be dealt a significant blow in their efforts to prise the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker away from Burnley.

As per Record, Edwards is “unlikely to return” to his parent club from his loan at Turf Moor in the summer, with the belief being that Burnley see him as a long term option. It is also understood that Sporting CP are readying themselves to give the player’s number 10 shirt to Francisco Trincao, such is their conviction that Edwards is no longer part of their plans.

As things stand, Burnley do not have the option or obligation to buy Edwards permanently at the end of the campaign, but the wide man’s contract at Sporting is set to expire in the summer of 2026. Consequently, a permanent transfer may suit the Portuguese giants more than another loan.

What has been said about Marcus Edwards’ future?

While Edwards is not expected to return to Sporting CP, former England international Carlton Palmer has argued that his future with Burnley could depend on whether or not the Clarets can seal promotion this season.

Speaking to Football League World, the pundit said: "I think it is going to be difficult for both clubs [Burnley and Sunderland]. Automatics are gone, but both clubs are going to be in the play-offs, and I think it will be a shoot out for his services in the summer.

"It is going to be a good run until the end of the season, and it will be a strong play-off quartet, so we will have to see who goes up. Sunderland are going to have a busy summer, with so many people after their young players. If they don't get promoted, some players will be leaving, so they will have to bring some in.

"If neither of these teams gets promoted, then it will be about convincing Edwards to play in the Championship again next season. We will have to wait and see, but I can't see Burnley catching the top two, so it will be all about what happens in the play-offs."