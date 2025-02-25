All of the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation

Sunderland are back in action on Friday night, and will be eager to put a disappointing week behind them when they face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Black Cats lost consecutive matches against Leeds United and Hull City in their last two outings, and now find themselves eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places. Nevertheless, there is plenty left to play for this season, with the hope being that Regis Le Bris’ side can build momentum ahead of an anticipated play-off campaign.

But before Friday’s clash at Hillsborough, there is still plenty of Sunderland-related news to sift through. With that in mind, here are a couple of stories that you might have missed in the past day or two...

Palmer backs Sunderland for Burnley transfer tussle

Former England international Carlton Palmer has suggested that Sunderland could be in for a transfer “shootout” with Burnley to sign Marcus Edwards this summer. The Black Cats missed out on signing the 26-year-old on loan from Sporting CP in January, despite widespread reports of their interest.

Subsequent updates have suggested that Sunderland could look to rekindle their interest in Edwards at the end of the season, however, especially if they seal promotion to the Premier League and Burnley do not.

But while Palmer expects the Black Cats to go to toe to toe with their Championship rivals, he has also claimed that both sides may struggle to seal a permanent deal for Edwards over the coming months. Speaking to Football League World, the pundit said: "I think it is going to be difficult for both clubs. Automatics are gone, but both clubs are going to be in the play-offs, and I think it will be a shoot out for his services in the summer.

"It is going to be a good run until the end of the season, and it will be a strong play-off quartet, so we will have to see who goes up. Sunderland are going to have a busy summer, with so many people after their young players. If they don't get promoted, some players will be leaving, so they will have to bring some in.

"If neither of these teams gets promoted, then it will be about convincing Edwards to play in the Championship again next season. We will have to wait and see, but I can't see Burnley catching the top two, so it will be all about what happens in the play-offs."

Bennette linked with Ukrainian exit

Elsewhere, Ukrainian side FC LNZ Cherkasy have reportedly identified Sunderland’s Jewison Bennette as a transfer target. The Costa Rican has been linked with an exit from the Stadium of Light for some time, but failed to find a move in January, and has since been stuck in something of a limbo on Wearside.

On Monday evening, journalist Kevin Jimenez, who broke the news that Bennette was signing for Sunderland initially, wrote on social media: “CRUkraine's LNZ is interested in Jewison Bennette, negotiations ongoing.”

Following up on that claim, a subsequent update from TaToTake, relayed by Tribuna, reiterates LNZ’s interest, as well as suggesting that the club hold “substantial interest” in the 20-year-old. The Ukrainian transfer window remains open until March 11th.

