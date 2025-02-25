Sunderland loanee would 'think about' switching international allegiances

Pierre Ekwah has been discussing his international future

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah has admitted that he will “think about” the prospect of representing Cameroon at international level should the opportunity one day present itself.

The 23-year-old, who is currently out on loan at Saint Etienne, was born and raised in France, growing up in a suburb to the south of Paris before moving to England to join Chelsea’s youth academy in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekwah’s family is originally from Cameroon, however, and as a consequence, he would be eligible to play for the Indomitable Lions if he was handed a senior international call-up. Previously, the Black Cats talent represented France at U20 level.

But in a recent interview with Allez Les Lions, Ekwah suggested that he would be open to switching international allegiances, even if it isn’t something he has paid a great deal of mind to before now.

He said: "I am very close to Cameroon and unfortunately because of certain situations, when I was little, I was not able to go to Cameroon. My parents are from there, all my family is from there and I still have family there. I am very close to my parents' roots and it is wonderful, as I said. I grew up with this double culture and I keep very good relations with this [Cameroonian] culture. When I have the chance, I will go with great pleasure to visit this beautiful country."

Ekwah continued: “I never asked myself the question [of playing for Cameroon]. I was never offered, nothing came to me from either side. What is certain for the moment is that there is a season going on and it is with Saint Etienne. I am not thinking at all about the national team at the moment. I am very focused on my club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But if one day something presents itself, I will think about it when the time comes. But for the moment, I am totally focused on Saint Etienne because we have to keep the club going and ensure that my performances continue."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Ekwah also went on to discuss the Cameroonian footballing legends that he has drawn inspiration from in his career to date. He added: "We always have [Samuel] Eto'o, of course he is a legend, an icon of Cameroon.

“We have other names like [Nicolas] Nkoulou when he was in Marseille. These are people when they were in France, you watch them and then when they go to play with Cameroon, your parents put on the TV and you watch them too. Roger Milla, he is the first, the one who made sure that Cameroon is where it is. I have heard a lot about him and above all it is very beautiful to play where he played".

Your next Sunderland read: Championship manager name-drops Sunderland star after Leeds United transfer links