Jermain Defoe has been speaking about his future in the professional game

Ex-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has insisted that he is “ready” to make the step up to senior management.

The 42-year-old called time on his playing career in March 2022, hanging up his boots after a final, largely uneventful stint with Sunderland during their League One promotion campaign. In the period since, Defoe has worked in a coaching role as part of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy setup, as well as various punditry roles.

And now, in an interview with Flash Score, courtesy of bet365’s new Sub On Play On product, he has admitted that he is eager to follow in the footsteps of other iconic England internationals of his generation by trying his hand in the dugout.

He said: "[Wayne] Rooney was ready. [Frank] Lampard was ready. [Steven] Gerrard was ready. Of course I'm ready. I've done the 'apprenticeship' if you like, did the two years in the academy. I just feel like, what more do I need to do? You do your coaching badges, you do your B Licence, A Licence, you do the pro licence, you coach the academies and that sort of stuff.

"There have been a lot of players who I have played with that have gone on to manage… but I'd like to think that now - not just now as I probably said it last year as well - having that experience, doing the courses and doing the two years in the academy at Tottenham, making mistakes, doing things behind the cameras, making sure you are ready, as well as playing at the top level for 22 years. I'm ready."

Defoe also took some time to reflect on the predatory streak that made him such a threat during his career, suggesting that his knack for finding the back of the net came naturally to him.

He said: "I think I was born with the instinct. I knew from a very young age that obviously I was born with the instinct, and I was always comfortable in front of goal. So then what I did was I just practised even more. Because even though you're born with the instinct, repetition is so important. So I just practised and practised as much as I could.

"I always just wanted to make sure that I didn't need a lot of chances to score. So give me a chance, I'll finish. And that was my mentality from really young. But I do feel like, even with young players, that if you've got a young player, that misses chances, I do feel like they can improve. But then I do feel like a lot of goalscorers, natural goalscorers, I just feel like you're born with it.”