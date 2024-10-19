While much has been made of Sunderland’s incoming transfer business in recent months, the Black Cats also deserve a large amount of credit for the manner in which they have sought to secure fresh contracts for some of their best and brightest talents.

Whether it be Jobe Bellingham, Dan Ballard, or a first professional deal for Chris Rigg, Kristjaan Speakman and Co are evidently intent on ensuring that they are well-covered for if and when any potential future bids are tabled.

The latest player to put pen to paper on Wearside is Niall Huggins. It was announced on Wednesday evening that the full-back, who has been out injured since December, will now stay at the Stadium of Light until 2026, with the Black Cats also holding the right to extend his contract by an extra year if they see fit.

Speaking about his new deal, Huggins said: “It's been a tough year for me, so I appreciate the club backing me and seeing my potential. I'm delighted to sign this contract and I’m grateful for the continued support I receive from my team-mates, the staff, and the supporters. My focus now is to keep working as hard as I can to ensure that I get back to the level I know I'm capable of.”

Sporting director Speakman added: “Niall experienced a significant injury just as he had established himself in the team but despite this disappointment, his response has been first class. He continues to work extremely hard to put himself in a positive position as he continues his rehabilitation. This extension removes any ambiguity over his status next summer and allows our focus to be on supporting him over the coming weeks and months.”

But when are the rest of Sunderland’s squad set to see their current contracts expire? We’ve taken a closer look at Regis Le Bris’ entire first team dressing room, and rounded up when their deals are set to run out, below...

