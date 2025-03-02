Sunderland have a number of players sidelined at the present moment in time.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have suffered with more than their fair share of injury misfortune this season, but have been able to welcome a number of key players in recent weeks to ease some of the burden on Regis Le Bris’ squad.

Last weekend against Hull City, however, the Black Cats sustained yet another setback when influential duo Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard were both struck down by hamstring injuries. But how bad are those problems expected to be, and how long will Le Fée, Ballard, and the rest of Sunderland’s injured contingent be injured for? We’ve taken a closer look below...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enzo Le Fée

The Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury against Hull City last time out, and was subsequently withdrawn at half time. Since then, Le Bris has suggested that the January signing could be sidelined for anywhere between four and six weeks, which would lead to a likely return date either during or shortly after the international break at the end of March.

Dan Ballard

Like Le Fée, the Sunderland defender was also struck down by a hamstring complaint against Hull, but it would appear that his is slightly more serious, with Le Bris telling a press conference on Thursday afternoon that Ballard is expected back in six to eight weeks’ time. If that is the case, then the Black Cats can expect to welcome him back some time in April.

Tommy Watson

There is better news regarding Watson, however, with the young winger back in full training and seemingly on the cusp of a comeback after having been sidelined since December with knee and ankle problems.

Jenson Seelt

It’s a similar situation for Seelt, who has been working his way back from a serious knee injury for some time now. Speaking in a press conference this week, Le Bris said: “Jenson is much closer than before, for sure. He still needs game time because after so long out, he needs time to recover his level. His body changed during his time out, he's more mature and powerful now. He just needs game time. His performances in training are really good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmed Abdullahi

It is still not abundantly clear as to when Abdullahi will be available for first team selection. The striker has featured - and impressed - for the U21s in recent weeks, but Le Bris has suggested that he is still not fully over the groin injury which has kept him out of action for much of this season. He said: "With Ahmed, he is still struggling with his previous injury so it is not yet fully solved. It is not a bad issue at this stage but he is not available.”

Jayden Danns

Again, it is not particularly obvious as to when Danns will make his debut for Sunderland either. The Liverpool loanee was discovered to have a back problem during his medical on Wearside, and since then, he has returned to Merseyside to continue his rehabilitation. At the present moment, there is no concrete time scale on his recovery.

Aji Alese

Alese suffered a broken leg during the FA Cup defeat against Stoke City back in January, and has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after surgery. Should be back for pre-season.

Niall Huggins

Huggins is recovering from a major knee injury and Sunderland are determined not to rush him back to action. He could return for the final weeks of the campaign but there’s every chance he instead builds towards a pre-season return. Sunderland won’t take any risks.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland boss issues Ahmed Abdullahi, Jenson Seelt and Jewison Bennette injury and transfer updates