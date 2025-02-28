Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Sheffield Wednesday predicted - gallery

Sunderland travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats

Régis Le Bris has some big decisions to make as he plots a path back to winning ways for Sunderland at Sheffield Wednesday.

Here’s how we think he might go, both with his starting XI and from the bench....

Solid performance across the two legs of the semi finals and will play here. Will hope he can repeat his clean sheet from the League One play-off final, where he made one vital save from Sam Vokes.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Solid performance across the two legs of the semi finals and will play here. Will hope he can repeat his clean sheet from the League One play-off final, where he made one vital save from Sam Vokes.

Recently named Sunderland's player of the season, Hume is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has a crucial role to play.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Recently named Sunderland's player of the season, Hume is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has a crucial role to play.

It was a bold call to bring Ballard back for the semi finals but his dominant display meant that Le Bris was completely vindicated. No doubt he'll keep his place for this one.

3. CB - Dan Ballard

It was a bold call to bring Ballard back for the semi finals but his dominant display meant that Le Bris was completely vindicated. No doubt he'll keep his place for this one.

O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep areas mean he is a must pick. Dan Ballard rightly took the headlines after the semi finals but O'Nien was excellent in both games.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep areas mean he is a must pick. Dan Ballard rightly took the headlines after the semi finals but O'Nien was excellent in both games.

