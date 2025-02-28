The Sunderland defender is set to be sidelined for several weeks

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are set to be without centre-back Dan Ballard for an extended period of time after he sustained a hamstring injury during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City.

The Northern Ireland international had only recently returned to Regis Le Bris’ starting XI after a series of injuries disrupted the early stages of his campaign, but in the aftermath of his withdrawal against the Tigers, it has since been confirmed that he could miss up to eight weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Le Bris explained: “Enzo [Le Fée] is a little bit less than Dan. For Enzo it will be four to six weeks, with Dan it will be maybe six to eight.”

Ballard’s latest setback comes off the back of recent comments from Le Bris in which he detailed how the 25-year-old’s availability, combined with the presence of both Luke O’Nien and Chris Mepham, could prove beneficial to Sunderland over the latter stages of the season.

He said: “We are lucky because we have three or four good centre-backs. He [Ballard] was injured and worked very well during the training sessions, even if he wasn’t involved with the first team for a long period. It’s good to have this mentality with three, four players available for the team at their best level, and then after that, we can manage - according to the position, according to the injuries, according to their fitness as well - and we can keep the level as a back four.”

But how have Sunderland fared with and without Ballard in recent times? We’ve taken a closer look at their records from this season below...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland with Ballard

Ballard has played 19 times for Sunderland this season, with all 19 of his appearances coming in the Championship. Of that tally, the defender has started 12 matches, with the Black Cats winning on five occasions. Out of the remaining games, there have been three draws and four defeats, including a shock 3-2 loss against Plymouth Argyle back in September, and last week’s double-headed disappointment against Leeds United and Hull City.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Alongside his 12 starts, Ballard has also been introduced from the bench seven times, predominantly in cameo roles late in matches in an effort to help his side see out winning positions. Earlier in the season, against the likes of Burnley and Middlesbrough, that ploy was successful, but in other instances, against the likes of Coventry City and Plymouth at the Stadium of Light, it proved to be less so.

All in all, Sunderland have averaged 1.5 points per game with Ballard in their starting XI this season, and 1.63 points per game when he has made any kind of appearance at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland without Ballard

So far this season, Sunderland have contested 15 Championship matches without Ballard in any capacity, winning nine, drawing four, and losing just two. As a consequence, the Black Cats have averaged 2.07 points per game in the defender’s absence.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland boss issues Ahmed Abdullahi, Jenson Seelt and Jewison Bennette injury and transfer updates