Sunderland could yet sanction another transfer outgoing

Jenson Seelt could return to the Sunderland squad on Friday night but Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Ahmed Abdullahi is still struggling with the groin issue that required surgery shortly after his deadline-day arrival from Gent.

Abdullahi is yet to make his debut for the club but a recent hat-trick for the U21s raised hopes that his debut was drawing nearer. However, he has missed the last two U21 games and is not currently training with his senior team mates. While Sunderland hope that there is no significant issue, the 20-year-old is not currently available for selection consideration.

Seelt is making more encouraging progress and while Le Bris wants him to get more minutes before he is pushing for a place in the side on a regular basis, he is edging closer.

"With Ahmed, he is still struggling with his previous injury so it is not yet fully solved. It is not a bad issue at this stage but he is not available.

“Jenson is much closer than before, for sure. He still needs game time because after so long out, he needs time to recover his level. His body changed during his time out, he's more mature and powerful now. He just needs game time. His performances in training are really good."

Le Bris also confirmed that Jewison Bennette could leave the club in the near future. The Sunderland head coach confirmed that reports that the 20-year-old is in talks with Ukrainian top-tier club FC LNZ Cherkasy. Bennette was close to a deadline-day loan switch to Charlton Athletic but the move was not concluded in time.

Le Bris has confirmed that the youngster is not part of his plans and therefore free to pursue other opportunities.

Le Bris said: “Yes [he is in talks to leave], but I don't know exactly what stage the deal is at. He needs to play.”