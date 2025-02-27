Sunderland will be without two of their key players for at least a month

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Sunderland have suffered a significant double injury blow, with Enzo Le Fée out for at least a month and Dan Ballard potentially two.

The pair were both forced to withdraw from the 1-0 defeat to Hull City last weekend with hamstring issues. They have been assessed this week and while both should be back for the closing stages of the season and any potential play-off campaign, it is major blow to Sunderland’s short-term ambitions.

Le Bris said: “Enzo is a little bit less than Dan. For Enzo it will be four to six weeks, with Dan it will be maybe six to eight.”

Sunderland were handed a major boost this week with Tommy Watson returning to full training. Le Bris confirmed that Watson will not be risked against Sheffield Wednesday but will return to the squad next weekend after another full week on the training ground.

“Everyone else is ok,” Le Bris added.

“Tommy trained the full session with us this morning [Thursday]. This is a big positive for us moving into next week. He won’t be available for this game but he will be back next week.”