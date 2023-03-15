Despite some early pressure, the Black Cats took the lead when Edouard Michut scored his first goal for the club with 30 minutes played.

The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, when Manchester City loanee James McAtee found space in the box and converted with a low finish.

Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark, despite appeals the goal should have been disallowed when visiting players were interfering with play.

Sunderland fans. Picture by Frank Reid

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@zWillFN: I’m annoyed about the loss but I also expected to lose so I’m too bothered. The officials in the league are dreadful, every week they somehow get worse,

@Ian_Crow3: Our lads fought well, and recent games have shown an improved fight after Stoke result. Michut with a great goal, but their second goal was offside, horrendous from the ref’s pov. It was so frustrating, but we are getting better, and tonight was just a tough test

@PaddyHollis123: We’ve been beaten by a team destined for the prem. No complaints but more poor officiating. Being midtable is a weird feeling

@jxmes123: More points dropped because of EFL match officials. Seven mins added time and the ball was in play for what three minutes of it? Something seriously needs to be done about it.

@WadeSAFC: Sheff United best team we've had at the SOL this season imo and deserved their win but the officiating cost us. Blatant handball not given, giving every slight touch for them and nothing for us.

@samraper19: Knocks you sick like. What's the point in going when the only thing you come away talking about is refs. Decent performance against a good team, all overshadowed by extremely poor officiating