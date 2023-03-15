'Unfortunate': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Sheffield United loss - including three 7s
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
Despite some early pressure, the Black Cats took the lead when Edouard Michut scored his first goal for the club with 30 minutes played.
The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, when Manchester City loanee James McAtee found space in the box and converted with a low finish.
Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players: