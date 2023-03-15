News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
'Unfortunate': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Sheffield United loss - including three 7s

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
Published 15th Mar 2023, 22:19 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 22:20 GMT

Despite some early pressure, the Black Cats took the lead when Edouard Michut scored his first goal for the club with 30 minutes played.

The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, when Manchester City loanee James McAtee found space in the box and converted with a low finish.

Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players:

Distribution was short of its best but he made some excellent saves to deny Sheffield United at the end of a couple of very dangerous counters. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Distribution was short of its best but he made some excellent saves to deny Sheffield United at the end of a couple of very dangerous counters. 7

Sheffield United felt he should have been sent off for a very late challenge in the first half but only a yellow was shown. It was probably a 50-50 call. Was steady enough after a tricky start. 5

2. Trai Hume - 5

Sheffield United felt he should have been sent off for a very late challenge in the first half but only a yellow was shown. It was probably a 50-50 call. Was steady enough after a tricky start. 5

Competed well and won a lot of headers and duels - little he could realistically do about either goal. 6

3. Daniel Ballard - 6

Competed well and won a lot of headers and duels - little he could realistically do about either goal. 6

Like Ballard, had another steady game in which he made some good interventions. Sheffield United created chances but that was mainly as they broke through midfield. 6

4. Danny Batth - 6

Like Ballard, had another steady game in which he made some good interventions. Sheffield United created chances but that was mainly as they broke through midfield. 6

