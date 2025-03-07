Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg dropped out of the starting XI last week - a very rare occurrence this season

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland will manage Chris Rigg carefully and says the 17-year-old will be better for his break from the starting XI.

Le Bris says Rigg is frustrated with what has been a dip in his form from a string of outstanding performances in the opening months of the campaign, but the Sunderland head coach has assured him that this is to be expected in what is his first campaign of regular senior football. Le Bris took the decision to drop Rigg to the bench for the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with the youngster making a positive impact as a substitute in the closing stages as Sunderland saw out the win.

The Sunderland head coach says the form and consistency of Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham highlight the benefit of their added experience, with both going through a similar challenge in their first full senior campaigns.

It's why Neil and Bellingham are unlikely to be rested significantly in the weeks ahead as Rigg's minutes are carefully managed.

“They are not at the same stage of their career, this is really Chris Rigg’s first season," Le Bris said.

"It is a new experience for him. It is not unusual for a player like that to struggle a little bit at this stage of the season, after 35 games. We spoke together last week. He said he wasn’t happy about his game level, but I said, ‘It is normal – you just have to adjust to this new experience’. As a club and as a staff, we have to create the right condition for him to be able to recover, then I am sure he will find his best level again.

"With Dan and Jobe, the situation is a little bit different," Le Bris added.

"They are more mature and more experienced, even if they are still young. Jobe is still 19, but this is probably his second full season and that makes a bit of a difference. I think he has shown really good qualities. He maybe wasn’t always exactly where he would want to be, but he has maintained a very good performance level. He has never dipped too low, and that is probably just a case of him becoming more mature. With that kind of foundation, you can go on and reach the next level. Jobe was able to do that, and I think that has been the case with Dan as well. Because of their experiences, they have learned how not to waste energy on the pitch, like you do when you are younger. I think for Riggy, we are still in that phase. Sometimes, he could maybe make different decisions that result in the same outcome, but with less energy. We are here to help him with that, and I hope we are able to manage all three players properly until the end of the season."

Neil produced another excellent performance in the win at Hillsborough, with his maturity and decision making in the closing stages particularly notable as the Black Cats held on for a crucial win. Le Bris believes Neil and Bellingham's performances in that phase of the game was a sign that the team are overcoming their struggles in defending leads - so often an achilles heel this season.

“Dan and Jobe were both very important in the closing stages of that Sheffield Wednesday," Le Bris said.

"There were three or four moments where we needed them to manage the game properly. There have been times this season when we have not done that, and we have spoken about the last ten minutes of different games. But I think we made different decisions during the (Sheff Wed) game. Even with young players on the pitch, we were much better, so that means that the right ideas have been shared. It is not just about seeing things on a screen or talking about it though, you have to do it on the pitch when it counts. I think Dan, especially, was very important during the closing part of the game."

The selection dilemma Sunderland boss is weighing up ahead of Cardiff City clash

Le Bris must decide whether on not to bring Rigg back into the starting XI for Saturday's game against Cardiff City, or whether to continue with Alan Browne after he made his first appearance since November in the win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Milan Aleksic and Salis Abdul Samed are the other alternatives, while Le Bris says he will also consider giving Harrison Jones more minutes after the youngster made his Championship debut at Hillsborough.

“He showed good qualities during the training sessions," Le Bris said.

"He is nice boy, really well-connected with everybody, and is a hard worker too. He has a willingness to improve every day, so I think he deserved that opportunity. He has shown on a number of occasions that he is part of the group and ready to play. I think he can get more minutes moving forward, it is possible."

