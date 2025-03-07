The confirmed Sunderland and Cardiff City team and injury news with 13 out and 2 doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST

Sunderland are looking to make to back-to-back wins when Cardiff City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

Both Régis Le Bris and Omer Riza have a number of significant injury concerns to contend with as Sunderland and Cardiff City go head-to-head this weekend.

Here’s all the team news as we have it ahead of the game, after an update from the pre-match press conferences yesterday...

Mundle was a game changer in extra time of the second leg as he made his return from a hamstring injury. Le Bris said everyone was 'more or less' available and so the big question is how big a part he can play.

1. Romaine Mundle - doubt

Le Bris's comments also suggest Roberts will be available despite a calf issue - the question again being how much he'll feature.

2. Patrick Roberts - doubt

Crystal Palace loanee came off the bench in the second leg win over Bristol City and so should be in contention to start here. Winger with the ability to win the game at his best.

3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - available

Is back in full training after recovering from a groin issue but a concussion has slowed progress. Is out of the protocols in time for Wembley but given his lack of regular training and match sharpness it would be a huge surprise for Le Bris to include him.

4. Ahmed Abdullahi - doubt

