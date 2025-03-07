Le Bris handed a Championship debut to an academy prospect last week and more opportunities could be ahead

It was an eye-catching substitution and a major step forward for Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones.

Having long been one of the most consistent and impressive performers in the club's U21s side, Jones has been a regular in the matchday squad this season. He has also made his first two senior appearances, coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup defeat to Preston North End and then making his full debut in the FA Cup defeat to Stoke City.

This was an altogether greater vote of confidence from head coach Régis Le Bris, however. Jones was brought on with Sunderland's Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday still firmly in the balance, the Black Cats holding a narrow 2-1 lead. Le Bris also had other, more experienced options on his bench. There was Milan Aleksic and also Salis Abdul Samed, but Le Bris opted for the 20-year-old.

Speaking ahead of Cardiff City's visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, Le Bris explained that his decision was a reward for Jones's impressive performances on the training pitch, and the progress he has made behind the scenes at the Academy of Light this season. As such, there is every chance that more opportunities could be ahead and particularly as Sunderland embark on a busy three-game week.

“He showed good qualities during the training sessions," Le Bris said.

"He is nice boy, really well-connected with everybody, and is a hard worker too. He has a willingness to improve every day, so I think he deserved that opportunity. He has shown on a number of occasions that he is part of the group and ready to play. I think he can get more minutes moving forward, it is possible."

Jones of course has significant competition for minutes in his midfield position, with Alan Browne now back from injury and playing his first minutes since November in the win over Sheffield Wednesday. Le Bris will also want to get more minutes for Samed and Aleksic in the weeks ahead as he looks to build a deeper squad for the final Championship run-in and a possible play-off campaign.

"It's definitely a dream come true to play for Sunderland,” Jones told The Echo.

“If I'm being honest, it's probably my only life goal I ever had so now that I've achieved that, I never, ever thought I'd do it.

“Thinking back to a six-year-old myself, I would never, ever dream of that. I'm obviously delighted to do that. Now, once I've achieved it, I want more and more. I look at players like Dan Neil, and Anthony Patterson, who are now regulars in the first-team, came through the academy, and that's who I look up to and try to emulate.

“All the first-team are all nice guys,” Jones added.

“They're all quite young as well, so it gives us a good relationship bond with them because we can relate to similar experiences to them.

“When we're over there, they're always supportive and demanding, which is what they have to be because if they're trying to get promotion, they can't lower their standards. So it's a case of us rising to their standards, which is a challenge and we want to be able to be a part of.

“It is about being the best player you can here, almost to give them a headache, as if to say, I want to be over there and when you do go over there, it's your opportunity to impress and just keep trying to break into it, which is all we can do.”