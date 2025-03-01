'Accomplished': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with two 8s after Sheff Wed win - gallery

Sunderland returned to winning ways by beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Friday night

Eliezer Mayenda’s brace saw a much-changed Sunderland side secure a crucial win at Hillsborough on Friday night.

Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...

Not a great deal he could do about the goal and made one very smart save from Ingelsson to prevent the hosts taking the lead. Important moment in the game. 7

1. Anthony Patterson

Not a great deal he could do about the goal and made one very smart save from Ingelsson to prevent the hosts taking the lead. Important moment in the game. 7

Perhaps fortunate not to be penalised for a handball inside his own box early on. Played a good ball forward for Mayenda’s opener and generally steady defensively. Decent showing given his lack of minutes. 6

2. Leo Hjelde

Perhaps fortunate not to be penalised for a handball inside his own box early on. Played a good ball forward for Mayenda's opener and generally steady defensively. Decent showing given his lack of minutes. 6

Missed a few tackles you would expect him to make but really dug in and his assist for Mayenda’s goal was an absolute beauty. A real moment of quality in an otherwise poor game. 7

3. Trai Hume

Missed a few tackles you would expect him to make but really dug in and his assist for Mayenda's goal was an absolute beauty. A real moment of quality in an otherwise poor game. 7

Steady for the most part but lost the ball too easily from Sunderland’s throw for Paterson’s goal. 5

4. Chris Mepham

Steady for the most part but lost the ball too easily from Sunderland's throw for Paterson's goal. 5

