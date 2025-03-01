Eliezer Mayenda’s brace saw a much-changed Sunderland side secure a crucial win at Hillsborough on Friday night.
Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...
1. Anthony Patterson
Not a great deal he could do about the goal and made one very smart save from Ingelsson to prevent the hosts taking the lead. Important moment in the game. 7
| Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid
2. Leo Hjelde
Perhaps fortunate not to be penalised for a handball inside his own box early on. Played a good ball forward for Mayenda’s opener and generally steady defensively. Decent showing given his lack of minutes. 6
| Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
3. Trai Hume
Missed a few tackles you would expect him to make but really dug in and his assist for Mayenda’s goal was an absolute beauty. A real moment of quality in an otherwise poor game. 7
Photo: Getty Images
4. Chris Mepham
Steady for the most part but lost the ball too easily from Sunderland’s throw for Paterson’s goal. 5
| Frank Reid
