West Brom hold talks to sign nephew of Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris - report

West Brom are in talks to sign the nephew of Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris, according to reports.

Theo Le Bris is currently on the books at his uncle’s former club, FC Lorient, and primarily operates as a left winger, but has also featured in the centre of midfield and at right-back on occasion. Since making his senior debut at the back end of 2021, the 21-year-old has amassed 61 appearances for the French outfit, scoring two goals and assisting five more.

According to French publication L’Equipe, West Brom hold a “serious interest” in luring Le Bris to the Championship in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, with the player supposedly already convinced by Carlos Corberan’s project at The Hawthorns. It is understood that an enquiry was sent to Lorient last week, and that talks between the two clubs are set to continue over the course of the next few days.

That being said, L’Equipe suggest that West Brom are prioritising the signing of another defensively-minded midfielder, and would ideally like to wrap up a deal for a player in that position before pushing ahead with a potential swoop for Le Bris.

The versatile talent is under contract with his current employers until 2027, but Lorient are understood to be keen on downsizing their squad somewhat between now and Friday’s transfer deadline. Alongside his club exploits, Le Bris has also been capped at U20 level by France.

As well as his uncle, Le Bris’ father was also a footballer, with Benoit Le Bris featuring for Stade Rennais throughout the late ‘90s and into the new millennium. Speaking about the experience of playing under his uncle as an emerging talent, the younger Le Bris said: "It doesn't change anything. I'm a player like any other. I came to Lorient because the project interested me."

As for Regis Le Bris, the Frenchman could hardly have asked for a better start to life in the English game. Under his guidance, Sunderland have taken nine points from their opening three matches, and are still yet to concede a goal in the Championship this season.