West Brom boss reveals ‘very nice’ Sunderland compliment ahead of crucial showdown
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is anticipating a tough game against a Sunderland side that likes to ‘dominate the ball’ when Tony Mowbray brings his team to The Hawthorns.
Sunday’s clash against the Baggies could have a huge bearing on both side’s respective play-off pushes and for Corberan, he believes his side will have to be on top of their game to come out victorious.
Corberan said: "I think it’s going to be a very nice game because they try to compete by making the best football that they can make. They like to play out from the back, they like to dominate the ball, they like to have the ball.
"So this means that it’s one game that if we want to do well, we need to know how to press and press well, and we need to know how to defend, and defend well. We need to have the ball, too, and know what to do with the ball, because they have the capability to have the ball a lot and be comfortable."
Sunderland, meanwhile, will face the Baggies without defender Danny Batth after he was ruled-out of action until the end of the season with a knee-injury. A statement released by the club read: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Danny Batth suffered a knee injury during Tuesday’s draw with Huddersfield Town.
“The centre-back will miss the remainder of the campaign after featuring 42 times in all competitions this season.
“Following a period of rehabilitation during the summer, Batth will return for the Club’s 2023-24 pre-season preparations in June. An incredible year – you’ll be back stronger, Danny!”