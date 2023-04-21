West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland: Five memorable matches ahead of Championship clash

West Brom ran out 2-1 winners when the two clubs faced each other in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light through goals from Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike. The two clubs have had some entertaining affairs in the past, something we’re sure fans will want to be replicated ahead of such a huge game.

Here, we look at five of the most memorable games between the Black Cats and the Baggies:

Sunderland 8 West Brom 1 - 22nd October 1892

Sunderland travel to West Brom on Sunday.

In Sunderland’s second consecutive title-winning season in 1892/93, in which the Black Cats went unbeaten at home across the two, West Brom went 1-0 up after a minute through a Hughie Wilson own goal but Wilson himself swiftly cancelled that out.

Will Gibson and John Scott added to a hat-trick from Jimmy Millar and a Johnny Campbell double secured the win for the men from Wearside.

West Brom 2 Sunderland 3 - 24th April 1982

Sunderland secured a huge three points in the fight for survival at the Hawthorns, with just five games to go.

Ally Brown gave the Baggies a 1-0 lead before two goals in four minutes from Stan Cummins and Nick Pickering handed Sunderland the advantage.

A Gary Owen penalty levelled the game just after half-time. However, Gary Rowell scored his 7th goal of the season to win the game.

Sunderland 2 West Brom 4 - 24th November 2012

Another high-scoring affair between the two clubs saw the Baggies put four past the Black Cats on their home ground. Zoltan Gera and Shane Long put West Brom 2-0 up at half-time, before future West Brom man Craig Gardner pulled one back.

Romelu Lukaku restored the advantage before another future baggie in Stephane Sessegnon gave Sunderland hope. Marc-Antoine Fortune sealed the win in stoppage time for the Baggies.

Sunderland 2 West Brom 0 - 7th May 2014

West Brom came to Wearside late in the 2013-14 season, with Sunderland knowing that a win would secure survival, pulling off their great escape under Gus Poyet. Jack Colback gave Sunderland the lead early in the first half sending the Stadium of Light into raptures.

Then on-loan forward Fabio Borini scored a second for the Black Cats, who saw the game out to secure their survival with a game to go.

West Brom 2 Sunderland 2 - 16th August 2014

The opening day of the 2014-15 season saw the two clubs face off again just four months after the Black Cats secured their Premier League status against their opponents.

Lee Cattermole scored a rare goal five minutes into the game with a screamer from 25 yards, before a Saido Berahino double turned the game around.