The Sunderland team to play West Brom after more injury setbacks: Predicted XI gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face West Brom this weekend - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at The Hawthorns?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

The Black Cats remain within touching distance of the play-offs with three Championship fixtures remaining, despite a frustrating 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.

Sunderland still have several injury concerns ahead of the match, with Dan Ballard, Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and Jewison Bennette all set to miss the fixture.

Edouard Michut also missed the Huddersfield match with a minor back issue, while Danny Batth was forced off in the closing stages and is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee issue.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face West Brom:

Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.

Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.

Commanded his box well against Huddersfield but could do little about the visitors’ deflected equaliser.

2. GK: Anthony Patterson

Commanded his box well against Huddersfield but could do little about the visitors' deflected equaliser.

Has operated as a right-back and a left-back since returning from a knee injury last month.

3. RB: Lynden Gooch

Has operated as a right-back and a left-back since returning from a knee injury last month.

Filled in at centre-back against Cardiff and Birmingham and may have to do so again following a season-ending injury to Danny Batth.

4. CB: Trai Hume

Filled in at centre-back against Cardiff and Birmingham and may have to do so again following a season-ending injury to Danny Batth.

