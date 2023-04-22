West Brom vs Sunderland injury news with 13 out and three doubtful

Sunderland travel to the Midlands on Sunday afternoon to take on West Brom. The Black Cats are two points off the play-offs with four games of the season left to play.

They are only a point behind their upcoming opponents in the table so it is a significant game in the race for the top six. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest team news regarding both sides...

Sunderland will be without defender Danny Batth until the end of the campaign with a knee injury and he joins the likes of Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Chris Rigg and Jewison Bennette in the treatment room. He has played 42 times this term in all competitions and will undergo a period of rehabilitation this summer.

Dan Ballard is also out of action with a hamstring issue and Edouard Michut is a doubt with a back issue. Tony Mowbray’s side drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield Town in their last outing.

As for West Brom, midfielder Okay Yokuslu remains a doubt for the match. Their boss Carlos Corberan has said: “I don’t know yet. We need to wait the next two days to see how he arrives in training. Now there aren’t too many weeks to wait, hopefully we recover him for the next week because we have three games in a week.”

