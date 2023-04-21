Sunderland rocked as defender becomes the latest to be ruled out for the rest of the season
Sunderland have been rocked by yet another injury blow after Danny Batth was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Batth limped in the latter stages of the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town and the Black Cats have today confirmed that he will play no further part in the Championship campaign.
The experienced campaigner, who has been an integral part of the starting XI this season, is expected to be fit again in June and would not be able to feature in a play-off campaign were Sunderland to qualify.
It also leaves Tony Mowbray with severely limited defensive options for the remaining three league fixtures, with Aji Alese already ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Dennis Cirkin will be able to return this weekend after suspension.
A club statement on Friday said: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Danny Batth suffered a knee injury during Tuesday’s draw with Huddersfield Town.
“The centre-back will miss the remainder of the campaign after featuring 42 times in all competitions this season.
“Following a period of rehabilitation during the summer, Batth will return for the Club’s 2023-24 pre-season preparations in June. An incredible year – you’ll be back stronger, Danny!”
Mowbray was hopeful last week that Dan Ballard would potentially be able to feature in the final two league fixtures if required, but the club are keen to take a cautious approach with a player clearly so critical to their long-term plans. Edouard Michut is another injury doubt for Sunday’s trip to West Brom with a back problem.