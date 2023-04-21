Batth limped in the latter stages of the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town and the Black Cats have today confirmed that he will play no further part in the Championship campaign.

The experienced campaigner, who has been an integral part of the starting XI this season, is expected to be fit again in June and would not be able to feature in a play-off campaign were Sunderland to qualify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also leaves Tony Mowbray with severely limited defensive options for the remaining three league fixtures, with Aji Alese already ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Dennis Cirkin will be able to return this weekend after suspension.

Sunderland defender Danny Batth

A club statement on Friday said: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Danny Batth suffered a knee injury during Tuesday’s draw with Huddersfield Town.

“The centre-back will miss the remainder of the campaign after featuring 42 times in all competitions this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a period of rehabilitation during the summer, Batth will return for the Club’s 2023-24 pre-season preparations in June. An incredible year – you’ll be back stronger, Danny!”