Robin Roefs reflected on the Black Cats’ unbeaten start and praised his side’s spirit after starring in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace

Robin Roefs says Sunderland’s strong start to the Premier League campaign is built on team spirit and togetherness after another standout display at Selhurst Park.

The Dutch goalkeeper was once again at the heart of Sunderland’s resistance in a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, producing a string of fine saves to help secure a second clean sheet of the season.

“From the start we knew what we are capable of,” Roefs told Match of the Day. “We really fight as a team, we are really happy with our start and it is up to us to continue this. We are not just a team who wants to defend, we have some players who are really good with the ball. We showed we are really good fighting for each other.”

The 22-year-old, a summer arrival from NEC Nijmegen for £11.5million, has already built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most promising young goalkeepers. His performances – including a penalty save in the dramatic win over Brentford – have quickly made him a fan favourite on Wearside.

Head coach Régis Le Bris praised both Roefs and his side’s resilience in testing circumstances against Oliver Glasner’s Palace side. “This is a really strong place to visit and we did well in the first half, we dominated the ball without many threats,” he said. “In the second half they pushed, that is normal at home but we showed good character and resilience.

“Probably we didn't push enough to create chances. That is probably the next layer of the game. You never know but the connection so far is really positive. The players want to work together and enjoy being together. You have to improve every day.” On his goalkeeper, Le Bris added: “He is a really good goalkeeper. We need good players in the squad to be efficient, and he had a good game today.”

Le Bris provides injury update after game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”