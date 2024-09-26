Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland make the trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Watford manager Tom Cleverley has confirmed that goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and defender Francisco Sierralta both face relatively lengthy stints on the sidelines ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash with Sunderland.

The pair were withdrawn with muscular injuries during last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Norwich City, with neither featuring in the Hornets’ spirited midweek EFL Cup loss against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, the Watford boss gave a more precise summary of both players’ current fitness situation. He said: “We are fairly pleased with the scan result [on Bachmann]. Sierralta is not as positive as Bachmann, but still weeks rather than months.” Cleverley went on to add that he expects his goalkeeper to be available again after next month’s international break.

Elsewhere, right-back Ryan Andrews remains a doubt due to a hamstring issue that kept him out of Tuesday night’s trip to the Etihad, while Jeremy Ngakia and Kevin Keben are ruled out with quad and knee complaints respectively. The former is close to making a return to training, while the latter is still a few weeks away.

In more promising news for Saturday’s hosts, midfielder Edo Kayembe returns to contention after missing last week’s clash against Norwich City with a thigh concern. Loanee striker Daniel Jebbison, who was also linked with Sunderland over the summer, is available once more after being cup-tied against Manchester City.

Addressing Sunderland’s visit during his post-match press duties in midweek, Cleverley admitted that the Black Cats will represent a considerable challenge for his team, while also outlining his hope that the Hornets can take some heart from an admirable showing against Pep Guardiola’s men.

He said: “It's a massive week, you know, these weeks are pivotal in the Championship, when you can gain nine points in a week and two home games. We're facing a team in really good form, but after today, I think we can take belief into the next block of three games and hopefully start with a win on Saturday.”