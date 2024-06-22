Watch Phil Smith's Sunderland Q&A on incoming head coach Régis Le Bris as appointment nears

Richard Mennear
By Richard Mennear
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 08:41 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 08:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sunderland are finally closing in on their new head coach.

Sunderland are finally close to a head coach appointment with FC Lorient boss Régis Le Bris set to take charge at the Stadium of Light.

On Friday, the Echo reported Le Bris had emerged as the overwhelming favourite to be named the new head coach after talks with the club over the last three weeks. Having finally overcome the hurdle of securing a work permit for Le Bris, a significantly bigger hurdle post-brexit than in previous years, the final step was to finalise a fee and a compensation agreement with Lorient.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A deal is now understood to be close. Our chief Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has answered all the key questions in his latest #OnTheWhistle video Q&A which you can watch in the video above.

You can read our long read on why Régis Le Bris emerged as Sunderland’s new coach choice HERE

FC Lorient were relegated from Ligue 1 last season, but the 48-year-old came onto Sunderland's radar after an impressive tenth-placed finish the season previous. Le Bris is believed to have been one of five candidates on the club's initial shortlist for the role.

Related topics:Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.