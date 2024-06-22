Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are finally closing in on their new head coach.

Sunderland are finally close to a head coach appointment with FC Lorient boss Régis Le Bris set to take charge at the Stadium of Light.

On Friday, the Echo reported Le Bris had emerged as the overwhelming favourite to be named the new head coach after talks with the club over the last three weeks. Having finally overcome the hurdle of securing a work permit for Le Bris, a significantly bigger hurdle post-brexit than in previous years, the final step was to finalise a fee and a compensation agreement with Lorient.

A deal is now understood to be close. Our chief Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has answered all the key questions in his latest #OnTheWhistle video Q&A which you can watch in the video above.

