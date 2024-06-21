Sunderland made their first signing of the close season on Friday and kickstarted their recruitment plans one week into the summer transfer window.

Despite their being no manager in situ at the Stadium of Light as the long wait for a successor to Michael Beale goes on, former Coventry City and Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore joined the Black Cats on a two-year deal and there the club also holds an option to extend the agreement for a further 12 months.

Speaking of the addition of the experienced stopper, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “This summer, we felt it was vital to identify and recruit a goalkeeper who is capable of pushing Anthony Patterson daily, and who has additional qualities to training and match environments. Simon has a different profile to many players within our group and he is as motivated to push Anthony as he is to help our younger goalkeepers and the wider player group. We are delighted he has joined the Club.”

Further new additions will be secured once a new manager is named - but what business have Sunderland’s rivals across the Championship conducted so far this summer?

1 . Blackburn Rovers In: Aodhan Doherty (Linfield, £100,000). Out: Sam Barnes, Lenni Cirino, Jay Haddow, Ethan Walker (all released). | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bristol City In: None. Out: Ephraim Yeboah - (Doncaster, loan), Andy King, Marlee Francois, Duncan Idehen, Matty James, Dylan Kadji, Andreas (all released). | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Burnley In: Maxime Esteve (Montpellier, undisclosed), Mike Tresor (Genk, undisclosed). Out: Rohan Vaughan (QPR, free), Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Marcel Lewis, Mikey O'Neill (all released). | Getty Images Photo Sales