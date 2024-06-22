Sunderland's first summer signing reveals glowing recommendation he received and what he'll bring to club
Simon Moore says he his hoping to push his way into first-team contention at Sunderland but said he is fully prepared to help in the development over the club’s young goalkeepers.
Moore became the club’s first summer signing on Thursday, signing a two-year deal with the club option of an extension for a further season. Anthony Patterson is set to the club’s first-choice goalkeeper and while Moore is keen to push for opportunities, he believes there is a lot he can bring both to the training ground and the dressing room from his now long career in the game.
“I am going to come in and give it my absolute all,” Moore told club media.
“Train hard every day and if an opportunity does arise, I’ll make sure I’m ready. At the same time, I am going to be there for Patto to help him with any of my experience that I have had over the years. I am going to be there because I want the best for the football Club. That is the most important thing at the end of the day.
“I’m really looking forward to working with Patto. He is someone that I have watched from a distance. I’ve got a keen eye for goalkeeping, and he is one that has caught my eye over the last two or three years. He’s been absolutely fantastic and I’m really looking forward to working together.”
In his first interview with safc.com, Moore also revealed that he received a glowing recommendation about the club and its stuff from his former team-mate Ben Wilson. Wilson was a Sunderland academy graduate and has been a close team mate and friend of Moore’s in recent campaigns at Coventry City.
“Even before I came, Ben was talking about Sunderland all of the time,” Moore said.
“He said he had some fantastic memories from being here. He still loves the Club; his family are still local and he has told me nothing but good things. He spoke really highly of Pruds, who I’ve met now and he seems like a top guy, and a bit of a legend here so I am looking forward to bouncing off him as well. I’ve spoken to a few people about Alessandro the goalkeeping coach as well and heard nothing but good things about him too. Ultimately, I just want to come here, give me all for the football Club and help the lads go in the right direction.”
