The stakes are high on Saturday when Sunderland face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley. Both teams are just 90 minutes away from a return to the Championship and it promises to be a tense and nervy day in the capital.

The clash could come down to very fine margins and could be decided on a referee’s decision – could the implementation of VAR prevent this?

For many, VAR is a good idea in concept however, its implementation within English football has faced huge criticism.

VAR hasn’t been implemented in League One throughout the regular season, however, there are discussions ongoing about its use at Wembley.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans think about the potential use of this technology at Wembley next weekend – and it’s fair to say that they are split on the issue:

@JonthanPlace1: God I hope not. The main joy of football is the moment your team scores, the exhilaration, the limbs… VAR takes all that away.

@paulthomase: Given that Wycombe threw our keeper into the net when we played there and the goal stood I’d be up for VAR tbh.

Sunderland supporters are split over the potential implementation of VAR at Wembley (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

@RichieTAMartin: I'd be up for it given Wycombe's "behaviour" at set pieces. And the amount of times LND gets given offside when he's not.

@DanielJenks89: I would be up for VAR, but it needs proper officials in Stockley Park to make the right calls

@RossHALL1982: Noooooooooooooo

@steveraff55: I hate the way VAR interrupts the game, the way goals can't be 100% celebrated until verified, and even then the moment is lost. However having seen previous tactics employed by Wycombe I would make an exception for this game.

@Rob15083958: Imo, technology when used should be to improve the game. Var imo, does not.

@trevornelson201: VAR is terrible. Goal line technology great