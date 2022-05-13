Sunderland at Wembley: What you need to know about the additional 6,480 tickets on sale as 43,960 SAFC fans head to London

The Black Cats have announced that they have been given an extra 6,480 tickets after their initial allocation sold out within half an hour of the second phase beginning this morning.
It increases the club’s total allocation to 43,960.
Sunderland have said that they will request more should they sell out again, which seems likely given the scale of demand. However, in a statement they warned that they had been told this was unlikely to be granted.
The club also thanked Wycombe Wanderers for their support in the matter.
The statement says: “SAFC made a request to the EFL and Wembley Stadium to increase the club’s ticket allocation and this was granted earlier this afternoon.
“Wycombe Wanderers also backed this request and SAFC would like to thank the Chairboys for their support.
"The additional 6,480 tickets will be on sale to supporters eligible to purchase in phase two from 3:30pm today [Friday 13 May].
"Should these tickets sell out, the club will make a further request for additional tickets, however, we have been informed that this is unlikely to be granted.
“SAFC would like to thank fans for their continued patience and support.”
Phase two allows any season-card holder from this season or next, or anyone who has purchased tickets for 10+ home games this season, to purchase two extra tickets.
Phase three is a general sale, should the new allocation not sell out in phase two.