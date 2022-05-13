EFL confirms talks over using VAR at Sunderland's League One play-off final

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley next Saturday as they look to secure promotion to the Championship at the fourth attempt.

Sunderland have never taken part in a game in which video technology has been used by referees, and this crucial fixture could yet be the first.

It has already been decided that the Championship final will use VAR, but a final decision has yet to be taken for the League One and League Two showpiece fixtures.

Goal line technology will be used for both.

A statement released by the EFL on Thursday evening said: "The EFL confirms that VAR will be used for the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 29 May (KO 4:30pm).