The Black Cats beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on aggregate to reach the final, while Wycombe battled past MK Dons by the same scoreline over two legs.
Both sides set up with a 4-2-3-1 formation in the semi-finals but have also played with a back three this campaign.
For a bit of fun we’ve made a combined starting XI with players from both clubs.
1. GK: David Stockdale (Wycombe)
The 36-year-old kept 18 clean sheets during the regular League One season, the joint highest along with Plymouth's Michael Cooper, and conceded just once in Wycombes's two play-off games against MK Dons.
Photo: Michael Steele
2. Bailey Wright (Sunderland)
Following some injury issues earlier in the season, the 29-year-old has started all 17 games under Alex Neil and been a key part of Sunderland's defensive improvements.
Photo: JPI Media
3. CB: Danny Batth (Sunderland)
After overcoming his ankle issue the January signing, 31, has started Sunderland's last three games and given the side more experience and physicality at the back.
Photo: JPI Media
4. CB: Ryan Tafazolli (Wycombe)
A 6 ft 5 centre-back who is effective in both boxes. The 30-year-old defender opened the scoring in the first leg of Wycombe’s League One play-off semi-final against MK Dons.
Photo: Clive Rose