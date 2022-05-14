Loading...
Ross Stewart and Josh Scowen.

Sunderland & Wycombe combined XI - who makes our League One play-off final line-up ahead of Wembley clash?

Sunderland will face Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final – and there will be plenty of players to keep an eye on at Wembley.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 9:06 am

The Black Cats beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on aggregate to reach the final, while Wycombe battled past MK Dons by the same scoreline over two legs.

Both sides set up with a 4-2-3-1 formation in the semi-finals but have also played with a back three this campaign.

For a bit of fun we’ve made a combined starting XI with players from both clubs.

Here’s who made the cut:

1. GK: David Stockdale (Wycombe)

The 36-year-old kept 18 clean sheets during the regular League One season, the joint highest along with Plymouth's Michael Cooper, and conceded just once in Wycombes's two play-off games against MK Dons.

Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales

2. Bailey Wright (Sunderland)

Following some injury issues earlier in the season, the 29-year-old has started all 17 games under Alex Neil and been a key part of Sunderland's defensive improvements.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth (Sunderland)

After overcoming his ankle issue the January signing, 31, has started Sunderland's last three games and given the side more experience and physicality at the back.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. CB: Ryan Tafazolli (Wycombe)

A 6 ft 5 centre-back who is effective in both boxes. The 30-year-old defender opened the scoring in the first leg of Wycombe’s League One play-off semi-final against MK Dons.

Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
League OneSunderlandWycombeWembleyMK Dons
Next Page
Page 1 of 3