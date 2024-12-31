Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland host Sheffield United in the Championship on Wednesday evening

Sheffield United are set to be without top scorer Tyrese Campbell, first-choice winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and key midfielder Vini Souza for their trip to face Sunderland on New Year’s Day, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed.

The Blades have been spread thin by injuries in recent weeks, and dropped points in back-to-back matches over the festive period, losing to Burnley on Boxing Day before drawing with West Brom over the weekend. Alongside Campbell, Rak-Sakyi, and Souza, Wilder has also been without Oliver Arblaster and loanee Harry Souttar, who are both expected to be out for the season, as well as full-back Femi Seriki, who has been battling a calf complaint.

As a consequence, United have been forced into naming a number of unproven talents in their recent match day squads, with teenagers Ryan One, Billy Blacker, and Sam Colechin all on the bench against West Brom.

And according to Wilder himself, he is not expecting any kind of fitness boost when his side travel to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening. Speaking after Sunday’s draw with West Brom, when asked about prospective timescales for Campbell, Rak-Sakyi, and Souza’s returns, he responded: “It won't be at Sunderland, we'll see what happens at Watford [at the weekend] and if not, it will definitely be Norwich. We're massively up against it. We had two attacking subs [against West Brom] and one's an 18-year-old [Ryan One].

“They [West Brom] are bringing Diangana, Dobbin, and Swift on... Paddy McNair doesn't get on. We're right up against it, the same as on Boxing Day. There are a lot stronger squads out there and I think we all recognised it at the start of the season. I wasn't trying to be clever. We talked about how the tests would come if we lost a couple of players and we've lost more than a couple of players, which is disappointing.”

Sheffield United beat Sunderland 1-0 when the two sides last met in late November, with Tom Davies scoring a late winner for the hosts at Bramall Lane, and Patrick Roberts missing a first half penalty. Both sides also had a player sent off, finishing the contest with ten men each.