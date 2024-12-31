Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is finally closing in on a return to fitness

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Salis Abdul Samed is back in full training at Sunderland now hopefully a matter of games away from making his debut for the club.

Samed signed on loan from RC Lens on deadline day in the summer but almost immediately suffered a recurrence of a muscle injury, ruling him out for a number of months. Le Bris has warned that given the length of his absence, he will need to be carefully integrated both into training and competitive action.

The 24-year-old is making good progress, however, and could therefore play some part in the FA Cup third round against Stoke City next weekend.

"Salis returned to training this week and trained this morning," Le Bris said.

"He was injured for six months so we need time to reach layer by layer the right level. I hope he'll be ready soon, he is in full training now. Fingers crossed, touch wood, he will be back soon.

"He's in a good place now but with a muscle injury, of course there is a risk of recurrence when you are a little bit tired and and we have to build the layers with him. But he seems OK and I hope that he will be ready to get his first minutes maybe when we play Stoke City in the FA Cup, or maybe the week after. Around this period it will be, I think."

Sunderland have the same squad available for Wednesday night's visit of Sheffield United.