UFC star Connor McGregor namedrops Sunderland after fan post on Facebook
UFC star and businessman Connor McGregor has namedropped Sunderland over the weekend on social media.
The MMA icon has ventured into other businesses outside of the octagon in recent years with the Irishman now producing his own line of whiskey and Guinness-like stout drink called “Forged Irish Stout”.
Sunderland fan Jake Duffy posted a picture of a pint of Forged in a Sunderland glass accompanied by a can of the drink. His caption read: “Up the Forged. Up the Mackems and up the Champ Champ. Love the amount of fume on this.”
Despite some ire from Newcastle United fans on Duffy’s post, McGregor took the time to respond in the Guinness Community Facebook group. The former double UFC champion wrote, “Sunderland in the house!”
McGregor is set to fight Michael Chandler on 29 June in his first bout since losing to Dustin Poirier back in 2011. The Irishman hasn’t won an MMA fight since 2020 against Donald Cerrone.
