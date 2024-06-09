UFC star Connor McGregor namedrops Sunderland after fan post on Facebook

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UFC star namedropped Sunderland after one fan’s post on Facebook this weekend

UFC star and businessman Connor McGregor has namedropped Sunderland over the weekend on social media.

The MMA icon has ventured into other businesses outside of the octagon in recent years with the Irishman now producing his own line of whiskey and Guinness-like stout drink called “Forged Irish Stout”.

Sunderland fan Jake Duffy posted a picture of a pint of Forged in a Sunderland glass accompanied by a can of the drink. His caption read: “Up the Forged. Up the Mackems and up the Champ Champ. Love the amount of fume on this.”

Despite some ire from Newcastle United fans on Duffy’s post, McGregor took the time to respond in the Guinness Community Facebook group. The former double UFC champion wrote, “Sunderland in the house!”