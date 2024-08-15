Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland transfer headlines with the Black Cats linked with a flurry of deals...

The transfer window has just two weeks left to run. So far, Sunderland have added Simon Moore, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Alan Browne and Ian Poveda to their ranks... all on free transfers.

The Black Cats remain in the market for an experienced goalscoring striker and there are also expected to be further incomings and outgoings between now and the end of the window.

Here, we take a look at the main Sunderland-relates transfer headlines that you may have missed in recent days:

Pierre Ekwah latest

Sunderland have rejected an opening offer of around £4.3 million for midfielder Pierre Ekwah from Italian side Udinese, according to reports.

The Black Cats are yet to sell a significant member of their first team squad this summer, but manager Regis Le Bris has admitted that it is “possible” that Ekwah could depart between now and the end of the transfer window.

L’Equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi has suggested that an initial bid for the player has been flatly snubbed by the Black Cats. Tanzi goes on to claim that if Sunderland are to be tempted into a sale, the Serie A outfit will need to return with a new and improved proposal, which they are expected to do.

Sunderland linked with two players

Sunderland are one of three Championship clubs who are said to hold a “concrete interest” in Burnley winger Manuel Benson, according to reports.

Alongside Sunderland, second-tier rivals Leeds United and Norwich City are also said to be keen on the 27-year-old, who was an unused substitute during the Clarets’ commanding 4-1 win over Luton Town on Monday evening.

Sunderland have also been linked with French youngster Enzo Bardeli by Football Fan Cast.

The 23-year-old central midfielder progressed through the Lille academy but failed to make a senior appearance at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Since then, the player has flourished at USL Dunkerque and helped the club to promotion from the second tier in just his second season before forming part of the team that survived in the top flight.

Jewison Bennette latest

Jewison Bennette is also being linked with a prospective departure from Wearside over the coming weeks. The Costa Rica forward was not included in Sunderland’s squad for their final couple of pre-season friendlies and was limited to a nine-minute cameo at Deepdale in midweek.

Futbol Centro reports that Sunderland have “decided” to send Bennette out for another temporary stint away from the club this month. The outlet also suggests that the 20-year-old will be loaned out to a European club. Bennette spent the second half of last season with Greek side Aris Saloniki.

Jack Clarke contract update

Sunderland’s star man Jack Clarke has not signed a deal at Sunderland despite internet rumours this week, The Echo understands.

Rumours surfaced online this week stating that Clarke had signed a new two-year deal at Sunderland this summer. However, The Echo has learned that this claim is false with the player and club remaining at an impasse.

Clarke remains settled at Sunderland and is unlikely to force a move away from the Stadium of Light this summer but is said to be open to discussing the possibility of a Premier League move should the right opportunity present itself