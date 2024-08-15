Pierre Ekwah. Photo: Ian Horrocks | Ian Horrocks

Sunderland could bid farewell to Pierre Ekwah and Jewison Bennette before the end of the transfer window.

Sunderland have rejected an opening offer of around £4.3 million for midfielder Pierre Ekwah from Italian side Udinese, according to reports.

The Black Cats are yet to sell a significant member of their first team squad this summer, but manager Regis Le Bris has admitted that it is “possible” that Ekwah could depart between now and the end of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old made his return from injury in the EFL Cup defeat against Preston North End on Tuesday evening, but appears to have slipped beneath new arrival Alan Browne in the pecking order, and may have to settle for a place on the bench when Sheffield Wednesday visit the Stadium of Light on Sunday lunchtime.

It is within this context that Udinese have reportedly made an offer for Ekwah, with L’Equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi suggesting that an initial bid for the player has been flatly snubbed by the Black Cats. Tanzi goes on to claim that if Sunderland are to be tempted into a sale, the Serie A outfit will need to return with a new and improved proposal, which they are expected to do.

Elsewhere, Jewison Bennette is also being linked with a prospective departure from Wearside over the coming weeks. The Costa Rica forward was not included in Sunderland’s squad for their final couple of pre-season friendlies, and was limited to a nine-minute cameo at Deepdale in midweek.

A loan exit is broadly anticipated, and Futbol Centro America have thrown extra weight behind that belief by publishing a report in which they state that the Black Cats have “decided” to send Bennette out for another temporary stint away from the club this month. The outlet go on to suggest that the 20-year-old will be loaned out to a European club. Bennette spent the second half of last season with Greek side Aris Saloniki.