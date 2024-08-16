Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland flop 'closing in' on move to Championship rivals Hull City
Hull City are said to be “closing in” on a deal to sign former Sunderland striker Mason Burstow.
The forward spent 12 months at Sunderland last season after signing for the club on a season-long loan from Premier League club Chelsea. Burstow featured under Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds but failed to catch fire.
The 20-year-old featured 20 times for Sunderland in league games last season but only managed to net one goal during his time on Wearside. Burstow, however, looks set to move to Championship rivals Hull City, who are said to be close to securing his signature on a permanent deal.
Reports from the BBC also state that Chelsea are ready to sell a host of players who didn't get on the club's pre-season tour of the United States.
The Black Cats resume their league season against Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.
