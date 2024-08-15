Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Régis Le Bris has delivered his verdict on teenage sensation Chris Rigg’s best position at Sunderland

Régis Le Bris believes teenage sensation Chris Rigg could be deployed in as many as three positions this season for Sunderland.

The 17-year-old signed his first professional deal at the club this summer amid serious transfer interest from Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Manchester United with Rigg rising quickly through the youth ranks primarily as a central midfielder.

During the 2023-24 season, Rigg was utilised by Mike Dodds regularly towards the back end of the season as a right winger as the club looked to integrate the player into senior men’s football without the jeopardy of playing in the middle of the park.

Against Cardiff City last weekend in the Championship Le Bris turned to Rigg to replace Patrick Roberts on the right wing. However, the teenager was then deployed as a central midfielder from the start in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End on Tuesday evening.

“He's still a young player, so I think he can play on the right as a winger, but only out of possession because in a 1v1 situation, I think it's not his best position,” Le Bris said when asked about Rigg’s best position by The Echo after the Preston North End game.

He continued: “But when he can roll inside and create a box, for example, he can play very well. As a midfielder, in the position he played today, I think he could play well, but he can also play as a number 10 in a 4-4-2, for example. So these three positions are good for him and good for the team.”