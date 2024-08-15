Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been linked with a double deal under Kristjaan Speakman...

Sunderland under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have been linked with two players in recent days.

Sunderland are one of three Championship clubs who are said to hold a “concrete interest” in Burnley winger Manuel Benson, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be in the market for attacking reinforcements as the transfer window approaches its conclusion, and as per the Daily Express, have identified the Turf Moor star as one prospective option.

Alongside Sunderland, second-tier rivals Leeds United and Norwich City are also said to be keen on the 27-year-old, who was an unused substitute during the Clarets’ commanding 4-1 win over Luton Town on Monday evening.

The Angolan international struggled for game time in the Premier League last season, and was limited to just 110 minutes of top flight football across eight appearances. As a consequence, it is claimed that regular minutes are a priority of his heading into the new campaign.

As yet, no official approach has been made by Sunderland, Leeds, or Norwich, with the Express stating that the trio are “all weighing up whether to test Burnley's resolve in the final two weeks of the window”.

Sunderland have also been linked with French youngster Enzo Bardeli by Football Fan Cast.

The 23-year-old central midfielder progressed through the Lille academy but failed to make a senior appearance at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Since then, the player has flourished at USL Dunkerque and helped the club to promotion from the second tier in just his second season before forming part of the team that survived in the top flight.