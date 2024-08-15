Régis Le Bris issues challenge to Sunderland pair Romaine Mundle and Abdoullah Ba ahead of Sheffield Wednesday
Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has issued a firm challenge to Romaine Mundle and Abdoullah Ba.
The pair started on the left and right wings respectively as Sunderland lost 2-0 against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening at Deepdale. Despite showing some good flashes during the game and in pre-season, both players remain behind Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.
Sunderland have also added ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United wideman Ian Poveda to their ranks this summer while Tommy Watson and Jewison Bennette are also providing competition to Le Bris group of wingers as things stand.
“For them, the consistency and the ability to create danger,” Le Bris said when asked what Mundle and Ba would have to improve on to be selected ahead of Clarke and Roberts. “I think they have a specific talent to create unbalance, but they are still young in their game.”
He continued: “The next step is the efficiency, the capacity to deliver key passes, to score, to cross and so on. At the moment, they need to reach this step to be more involved in the first team, I think.”
Sunderland began their campaign in the Championship with a 2-0 win against Cardiff City in Wales last weekend before a much-changed side lost in the Carabao Cup against Preston North end at Deepdale on Tuesday.
The Black Cats resume their league season against Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon with Mundle and Ba expected to be on the bench for the first home game of the 2024-25 campaign.
