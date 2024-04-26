Tributes paid to Charlie Hurley by Martin O'Neill, Micky Gray and Gordon Armstrong

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have continued to pour in after the sad passing of Sunderland legend Charlie Hurley.

The former defender’s death aged 87 was announced on Thursday afternoon with fans paying tribute to The King. Former clubs Millwall and Reading also posted tributes to Hurley as did Sunderland and the Republic of Ireland, where he made 40 caps after being born in Cork in 1936.

Hurley made 402 league appearances for Sunderland between 1957 and 1969 and is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players. Hurley was named Sunderland’s Player of the Century in 1979.

Hurley remains one of only ten players to surpass 400 appearances in red and white and formed one of the most notable and most settled defensive lines in Sunderland's history in the 1960s alongside Jimmy Montgomery, Cecil Irwin, Len Ashurst, Martin Harvey and Jim McNab.

Tributes were quick to pour in from former Sunderland players and managers too. Ex-Black Cats boss Martin O'Neill, who supported Sunderland as a child because of Hurley, posted on social media late on Thursday evening.

He said: “Very sad to hear about the death of my childhood footballing hero, Charlie Hurley. He was a phenomenal player for Sunderland and the Republic of Ireland, so much so that he was voted 'Player Of The Century' for the Black Cats. A fitting accolade for a truly great player.”

Former Sunderland captain Micky Gray added: “I was fortunate to meet the great man on numerous occasions and every time he spoke he inspired me to be better. You were the greatest Charlie…. RIP LEGEND.”

Gordon Armstong also posted on X: “I am not the greatest at uploading pictures, but wanted to pay respects to the “king” Charlie Hurley, Unfortunately never seen him play, but if James Montgomery tells me he’s the best he ever played with that’s good enough for me. Sending love to his family.”