“We’ve got the youngest team in the EFL which would suggest we have a lot of players who have a huge amount of upside.

“I do think we have a core of a very good team that we do feel need a little bit of support. You support that core and I think you’re not a million miles away from being a very strong Championship side.

“All those assets, I don’t like calling players assets, they are all under long-term contracts so the club has a huge amount of power, if there is any anxiety about any players leaving, that if anyone did want to come and take our successful players it will have to be at a premium.