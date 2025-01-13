Trey Ogunsuyi sets clear Sunderland goal after debut amid Liverpool transfer interest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland handed a debut to one of their brightest academy prospects on Saturday afternoon

Trey Ogunsuyi vowed to keep pushing for more first-team opportunities at Sunderland after making his senior debut in the FA Cup defeat to Stoke City.

The highly-rated striker was a substitute in extra time as the Black Cats fell to a 2-1 defeat and says he is getting increasingly comfortable in the first-team environment. Ogunsuyi has trained regularly with the senior group this season and has been named in the matchday squad on a number of occasions.

The 18-year-old Belgian youth international said his debut was the fulfilment of a long-held goal, but insists he is ready to get to work on earning more opportunities.

"It’s hard to put into words because I feel a lot of emotions right now. I’ve been at this club for so long, since I was little, and it has always been my goal to make my debut for the senior team," Ogunsuyi told club media.

"I want to thank all the staff, the team, and everyone who has helped me get to this point. I’m going to keep pushing myself for more chances. I found out I was coming on very late in the game. I just got told, ‘get ready, you’re coming on.’ I don’t think I’ll ever forget hearing those words – it was my moment.The team is packed with Academy players. It gives you that motivation and encouragement that I can achieve what they have too.

“There’s a path here if you work hard. I’ve seen it, and I was lucky enough to get a chance today. But now, I need to keep going.

“Every time I get involved, I feel more comfortable. The lads have all played their part, welcoming me and helping me settle in. But I know I need to keep working, and hopefully, I’ll get another chance soon.”

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs who have been tracking Ogunsuyi's excellent goalscoring form in the youth set up, but Sunderland are hopeful that the striker sees his future at the club given their outstanding track record of giving opportunities to players. He is under contract until summer 2026.